A.K.Capital Ser Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.32 crore, up 33.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.32 crore in September 2021 up 33.75% from Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021 down 2.16% from Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2021 up 7.01% from Rs. 11.69 crore in September 2020.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.30 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.50 in September 2020.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 437.50 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 85.54% over the last 12 months.