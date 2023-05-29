English
    A.K.Capital Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.73 crore, up 44.63% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.73 crore in March 2023 up 44.63% from Rs. 19.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2023 up 2.69% from Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2023 up 39.81% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022.

    A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 12.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.56 in March 2022.

    A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 477.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.

    A.K.Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.7329.3219.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.7329.3219.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.645.436.14
    Depreciation0.710.710.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----1.33
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.723.972.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6519.2111.33
    Other Income0.260.000.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9219.2111.86
    Interest7.429.133.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.5010.088.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.5010.088.80
    Tax0.992.470.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.517.618.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.517.618.29
    Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9011.5312.56
    Diluted EPS12.9011.5312.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9011.5312.56
    Diluted EPS12.9011.5312.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 29, 2023