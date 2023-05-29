A.K.Capital Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.73 crore, up 44.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.73 crore in March 2023 up 44.63% from Rs. 19.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2023 up 2.69% from Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2023 up 39.81% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 12.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.56 in March 2022.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 477.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.