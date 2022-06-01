A.K.Capital Ser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore, down 4.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore in March 2022 down 4.57% from Rs. 20.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 12.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 422.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.