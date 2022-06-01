 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A.K.Capital Ser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore, down 4.57% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore in March 2022 down 4.57% from Rs. 20.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 12.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 422.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.

A.K.Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.86 22.89 20.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.86 22.89 20.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.14 6.58 4.56
Depreciation 0.75 0.85 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -1.33 -- 1.21
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.98 2.64 4.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.33 12.83 9.50
Other Income 0.53 0.00 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.86 12.83 9.91
Interest 3.06 3.05 2.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.80 9.78 7.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.80 9.78 7.27
Tax 0.51 2.44 0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.29 7.33 6.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.29 7.33 6.37
Equity Share Capital 6.60 6.60 6.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.56 11.11 9.64
Diluted EPS 12.56 11.11 9.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.56 11.11 9.64
Diluted EPS 12.56 11.11 9.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:45 am
