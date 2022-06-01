English
    A.K.Capital Ser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore, down 4.57% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore in March 2022 down 4.57% from Rs. 20.81 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2021.

    A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 12.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2021.

    A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 422.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.

    A.K.Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.8622.8920.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.8622.8920.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.146.584.56
    Depreciation0.750.850.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-1.33--1.21
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.982.644.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.3312.839.50
    Other Income0.530.000.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8612.839.91
    Interest3.063.052.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.809.787.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.809.787.27
    Tax0.512.440.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.297.336.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.297.336.37
    Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5611.119.64
    Diluted EPS12.5611.119.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5611.119.64
    Diluted EPS12.5611.119.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:45 am
