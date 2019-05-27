A.K.Capital Ser Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.67 crore, down 27.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.67 crore in March 2019 down 27.28% from Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2019 up 11.79% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.21 crore in March 2019 down 19.09% from Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2018.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.85 in March 2018.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 311.30 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.78% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.