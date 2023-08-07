A.K.Capital Ser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.48 crore, up 15.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.48 crore in June 2023 up 15.88% from Rs. 26.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2023 up 3.45% from Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2023 up 34.31% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2022.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.50 in June 2022.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 535.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.12% over the last 12 months.