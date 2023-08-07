English
    A.K.Capital Ser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.48 crore, up 15.88% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.48 crore in June 2023 up 15.88% from Rs. 26.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2023 up 3.45% from Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2023 up 34.31% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2022.

    A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.50 in June 2022.

    A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 535.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.12% over the last 12 months.

    A.K.Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.4828.7326.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.4828.7326.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.887.647.01
    Depreciation0.760.710.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.933.724.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9216.6514.05
    Other Income0.050.260.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9716.9214.05
    Interest9.427.424.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.549.509.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.549.509.23
    Tax2.370.992.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.178.516.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.178.516.93
    Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8612.9010.50
    Diluted EPS10.8612.9010.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8612.9010.50
    Diluted EPS10.8612.9010.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 7, 2023

