A.K.Capital Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, up 44.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in June 2022 up 44.22% from Rs. 18.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022 up 51.99% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2022 up 45.01% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.91 in June 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 426.55 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.25% returns over the last 6 months and -22.09% over the last 12 months.