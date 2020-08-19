172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|a-k-capital-ser-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-14-16-crore-down-17-57-y-o-y-5726321.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A.K.Capital Ser Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.16 crore, down 17.57% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.16 crore in June 2020 down 17.57% from Rs. 17.17 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2020 down 18.95% from Rs. 6.32 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2020 down 21.21% from Rs. 12.59 crore in June 2019.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.76 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.58 in June 2019.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 245.00 on August 18, 2020 (BSE)

A.K.Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14.1618.3617.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.1618.3617.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.204.563.00
Depreciation0.870.970.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.175.681.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.917.1411.76
Other Income0.140.090.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.057.2311.76
Interest2.274.252.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.782.989.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.782.989.38
Tax1.660.533.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.122.466.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.122.466.32
Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.763.729.58
Diluted EPS7.763.729.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.763.729.58
Diluted EPS7.763.729.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am

tags #A.K.Capital Ser #A.K.Capital Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.