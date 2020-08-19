A.K.Capital Ser Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.16 crore, down 17.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.16 crore in June 2020 down 17.57% from Rs. 17.17 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2020 down 18.95% from Rs. 6.32 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2020 down 21.21% from Rs. 12.59 crore in June 2019.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.76 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.58 in June 2019.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 245.00 on August 18, 2020 (BSE)