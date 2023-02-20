 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A.K.Capital Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.32 crore, up 28.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:Net Sales at Rs 29.32 crore in December 2022 up 28.08% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2022 up 45.61% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.
A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 11.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.11 in December 2021. A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 449.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.75% over the last 12 months.
A.K.Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations29.3230.7222.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.3230.7222.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.438.056.58
Depreciation0.710.670.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies---0.03--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.975.322.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2116.7212.83
Other Income0.00--0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2116.7212.83
Interest9.136.463.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0810.269.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.0810.269.78
Tax2.472.592.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.617.667.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.617.667.33
Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5311.6111.11
Diluted EPS11.5311.6111.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5311.6111.11
Diluted EPS11.5311.6111.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:22 pm