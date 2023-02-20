A.K.Capital Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.32 crore, up 28.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:Net Sales at Rs 29.32 crore in December 2022 up 28.08% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2022 up 45.61% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.
A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 11.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.11 in December 2021.
|A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 449.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.75% over the last 12 months.
|A.K.Capital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.32
|30.72
|22.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.32
|30.72
|22.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.43
|8.05
|6.58
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.67
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-0.03
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.97
|5.32
|2.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.21
|16.72
|12.83
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.21
|16.72
|12.83
|Interest
|9.13
|6.46
|3.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.08
|10.26
|9.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.08
|10.26
|9.78
|Tax
|2.47
|2.59
|2.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.61
|7.66
|7.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.61
|7.66
|7.33
|Equity Share Capital
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.53
|11.61
|11.11
|Diluted EPS
|11.53
|11.61
|11.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.53
|11.61
|11.11
|Diluted EPS
|11.53
|11.61
|11.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited