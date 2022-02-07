A.K.Capital Ser Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore in December 2021 up 25.25% from Rs. 18.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021 down 4.19% from Rs. 7.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021 up 3.25% from Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2020.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.60 in December 2020.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 427.60 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.90% returns over the last 6 months and 23.10% over the last 12 months.