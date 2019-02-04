A.K.Capital Ser Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore, down 31.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore in December 2018 down 31.32% from Rs. 30.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2018 up 17.16% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.02 crore in December 2018 down 26.75% from Rs. 19.14 crore in December 2017.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 10.88 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.29 in December 2017.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 320.00 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -39.20% over the last 12 months.