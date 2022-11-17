 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.16 crore, up 18.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.16 crore in September 2022 up 18.62% from Rs. 81.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.33 crore in September 2022 down 0.02% from Rs. 20.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.28 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 51.40 crore in September 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 30.80 in September 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 420.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.

A.K.Capital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.16 88.75 81.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.16 88.75 81.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.32 17.16 15.75
Depreciation 1.97 1.87 1.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.37 -0.11 -0.47
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.22 15.56 15.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.29 54.27 49.62
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.31 54.28 49.68
Interest 28.74 26.13 22.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.57 28.15 27.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.57 28.15 27.23
Tax 8.06 7.16 6.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.51 20.99 20.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.51 20.99 20.53
Minority Interest -0.19 -0.18 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.33 20.82 20.33
Equity Share Capital 6.60 6.60 6.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.80 31.54 30.80
Diluted EPS 30.80 31.54 30.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.80 31.54 30.80
Diluted EPS 30.80 31.54 30.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #A.K.Capital Ser #A.K.Capital Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm