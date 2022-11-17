A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.16 crore, up 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.16 crore in September 2022 up 18.62% from Rs. 81.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.33 crore in September 2022 down 0.02% from Rs. 20.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.28 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 51.40 crore in September 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 30.80 in September 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 420.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.