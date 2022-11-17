English
    A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.16 crore, up 18.62% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.16 crore in September 2022 up 18.62% from Rs. 81.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.33 crore in September 2022 down 0.02% from Rs. 20.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.28 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 51.40 crore in September 2021.

    A.K.Capital Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 30.80 in September 2021.

    A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 420.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.

    A.K.Capital Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.1688.7581.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.1688.7581.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.3217.1615.75
    Depreciation1.971.871.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.37-0.11-0.47
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2215.5615.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.2954.2749.62
    Other Income0.020.010.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.3154.2849.68
    Interest28.7426.1322.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.5728.1527.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.5728.1527.23
    Tax8.067.166.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5120.9920.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5120.9920.53
    Minority Interest-0.19-0.18-0.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.3320.8220.33
    Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.8031.5430.80
    Diluted EPS30.8031.5430.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.8031.5430.80
    Diluted EPS30.8031.5430.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022