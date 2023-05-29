A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.27 crore, up 31.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.27 crore in March 2023 up 31.95% from Rs. 88.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.54 crore in March 2023 up 13.53% from Rs. 21.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.42 crore in March 2023 up 34.12% from Rs. 53.25 crore in March 2022.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 37.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.75 in March 2022.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 477.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.