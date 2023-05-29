English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.27 crore, up 31.95% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.27 crore in March 2023 up 31.95% from Rs. 88.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.54 crore in March 2023 up 13.53% from Rs. 21.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.42 crore in March 2023 up 34.12% from Rs. 53.25 crore in March 2022.

    A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 37.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.75 in March 2022.

    A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 477.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.

    A.K.Capital Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.27105.2988.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.27105.2988.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6519.7324.42
    Depreciation1.892.162.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.02-0.36-0.61
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.4916.4111.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.2567.3550.64
    Other Income0.280.040.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.5367.3951.18
    Interest38.2737.4324.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.2629.9526.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.2629.9526.92
    Tax6.497.825.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.7822.1321.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.7822.1321.80
    Minority Interest-0.23-0.18-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.5421.9521.62
    Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.1933.2632.75
    Diluted EPS37.1933.2632.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.1933.2632.75
    Diluted EPS37.1933.2632.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #A.K.Capital Ser #A.K.Capital Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am