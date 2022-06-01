 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.11 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.11 crore in March 2022 up 12.7% from Rs. 78.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.62 crore in March 2022 up 62.86% from Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.25 crore in March 2022 up 31.58% from Rs. 40.47 crore in March 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 32.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.11 in March 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 422.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.

A.K.Capital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.11 78.82 78.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.11 78.82 78.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.42 15.79 18.87
Depreciation 2.07 1.96 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.61 -0.08 1.68
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.59 10.39 17.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.64 50.76 38.21
Other Income 0.55 0.00 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.18 50.76 38.67
Interest 24.26 22.55 21.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.92 28.21 17.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.92 28.21 17.22
Tax 5.12 7.59 3.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.80 20.62 13.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.80 20.62 13.39
Minority Interest -0.18 -0.16 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.62 20.46 13.27
Equity Share Capital 6.60 6.60 6.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.75 31.01 20.11
Diluted EPS 32.75 31.01 20.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.75 31.01 20.11
Diluted EPS 32.75 31.01 20.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

