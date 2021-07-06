MARKET NEWS

A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.18 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.18 crore in March 2021 down 0.79% from Rs. 78.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2021 up 215.95% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.47 crore in March 2021 up 25.18% from Rs. 32.33 crore in March 2020.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 20.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.37 in March 2020.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 448.10 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.58% returns over the last 6 months and 109.54% over the last 12 months.

A.K.Capital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations78.1886.4378.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations78.1886.4378.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.8710.8416.65
Depreciation1.801.701.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies1.68-0.063.18
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.6113.4226.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2160.5330.55
Other Income0.460.650.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6761.1830.66
Interest21.4521.5425.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.2239.645.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.2239.645.04
Tax3.838.020.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3931.624.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3931.624.19
Minority Interest-0.12-0.260.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.2731.364.20
Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.1147.526.37
Diluted EPS20.1147.526.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.1147.526.37
Diluted EPS20.1147.526.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #A.K.Capital Ser #A.K.Capital Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jul 6, 2021 09:33 am

