A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.18 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.18 crore in March 2021 down 0.79% from Rs. 78.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2021 up 215.95% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.47 crore in March 2021 up 25.18% from Rs. 32.33 crore in March 2020.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 20.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.37 in March 2020.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 465.25 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.46% returns over the last 6 months and 117.56% over the last 12 months.