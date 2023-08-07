English
    A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.22 crore, up 30.96% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.22 crore in June 2023 up 30.96% from Rs. 88.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.29 crore in June 2023 up 7.07% from Rs. 20.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.06 crore in June 2023 up 35.46% from Rs. 56.15 crore in June 2022.

    A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 33.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 31.54 in June 2022.

    A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 535.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.12% over the last 12 months.

    A.K.Capital Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.22116.2788.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.22116.2788.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1824.6517.16
    Depreciation1.941.891.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.16-0.02-0.11
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.0420.4915.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8969.2554.27
    Other Income0.230.280.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.1269.5354.28
    Interest44.1638.2726.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.9631.2628.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.9631.2628.15
    Tax7.496.497.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.4724.7820.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.4724.7820.99
    Minority Interest-0.18-0.23-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.2924.5420.82
    Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.7737.1931.54
    Diluted EPS33.7737.1931.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.7737.1931.54
    Diluted EPS33.7737.1931.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

