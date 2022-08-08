 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.75 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.75 crore in June 2022 up 21.18% from Rs. 73.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.82 crore in June 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.15 crore in June 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 51.27 crore in June 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 31.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 30.09 in June 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 426.55 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.25% returns over the last 6 months and -22.09% over the last 12 months.

A.K.Capital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.75 88.11 73.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.75 88.11 73.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.16 24.42 16.44
Depreciation 1.87 2.07 1.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.11 -0.61 -5.61
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.56 11.59 11.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.27 50.64 49.24
Other Income 0.01 0.55 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.28 51.18 49.45
Interest 26.13 24.26 23.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.15 26.92 26.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.15 26.92 26.28
Tax 7.16 5.12 6.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.99 21.80 20.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.99 21.80 20.06
Minority Interest -0.18 -0.18 -0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.82 21.62 19.88
Equity Share Capital 6.60 6.60 6.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.54 32.75 30.09
Diluted EPS 31.54 32.75 30.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.54 32.75 30.09
Diluted EPS 31.54 32.75 30.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
