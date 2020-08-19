A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.77 crore, down 42.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.77 crore in June 2020 down 42.98% from Rs. 99.55 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.55 crore in June 2020 down 27.17% from Rs. 18.60 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.30 crore in June 2020 down 35.86% from Rs. 64.39 crore in June 2019.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.53 in June 2020 from Rs. 28.19 in June 2019.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 245.00 on August 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.83% returns over the last 6 months and -15.36% over the last 12 months.