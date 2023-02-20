A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore, up 33.58% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 105.29 97.16 78.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 105.29 97.16 78.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.73 22.32 15.79 Depreciation 2.16 1.97 1.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.36 0.37 -0.08 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.41 15.22 10.39 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.35 57.29 50.76 Other Income 0.04 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.39 57.31 50.76 Interest 37.43 28.74 22.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.95 28.57 28.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.95 28.57 28.21 Tax 7.82 8.06 7.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.13 20.51 20.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.13 20.51 20.62 Minority Interest -0.18 -0.19 -0.16 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.95 20.33 20.46 Equity Share Capital 6.60 6.60 6.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 33.26 30.80 31.01 Diluted EPS 33.26 30.80 31.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 33.26 30.80 31.01 Diluted EPS 33.26 30.80 31.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited