A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore, up 33.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore in December 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 78.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2022 up 7.26% from Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.55 crore in December 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 52.72 crore in December 2021.
A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 33.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 31.01 in December 2021. A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 449.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.75% over the last 12 months.
A.K.Capital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations105.2997.1678.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations105.2997.1678.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.7322.3215.79
Depreciation2.161.971.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.360.37-0.08
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.4115.2210.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.3557.2950.76
Other Income0.040.020.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.3957.3150.76
Interest37.4328.7422.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.9528.5728.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax29.9528.5728.21
Tax7.828.067.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.1320.5120.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.1320.5120.62
Minority Interest-0.18-0.19-0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.9520.3320.46
Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.2630.8031.01
Diluted EPS33.2630.8031.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.2630.8031.01
Diluted EPS33.2630.8031.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#A.K.Capital Ser #A.K.Capital Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
