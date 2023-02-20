A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore, up 33.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore in December 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 78.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2022 up 7.26% from Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.55 crore in December 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 52.72 crore in December 2021.
A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 33.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 31.01 in December 2021.
|A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 449.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.75% over the last 12 months.
|A.K.Capital Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.29
|97.16
|78.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.29
|97.16
|78.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.73
|22.32
|15.79
|Depreciation
|2.16
|1.97
|1.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.36
|0.37
|-0.08
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.41
|15.22
|10.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.35
|57.29
|50.76
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.39
|57.31
|50.76
|Interest
|37.43
|28.74
|22.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.95
|28.57
|28.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.95
|28.57
|28.21
|Tax
|7.82
|8.06
|7.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.13
|20.51
|20.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.13
|20.51
|20.62
|Minority Interest
|-0.18
|-0.19
|-0.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|21.95
|20.33
|20.46
|Equity Share Capital
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.26
|30.80
|31.01
|Diluted EPS
|33.26
|30.80
|31.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.26
|30.80
|31.01
|Diluted EPS
|33.26
|30.80
|31.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited