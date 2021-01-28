A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.43 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.43 crore in December 2020 up 25.04% from Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.36 crore in December 2020 up 76.93% from Rs. 17.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.88 crore in December 2020 up 28.2% from Rs. 49.05 crore in December 2019.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 47.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 26.86 in December 2019.

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 295.55 on January 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.83% returns over the last 6 months and 10.20% over the last 12 months.