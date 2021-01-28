MARKET NEWS

A.K.Capital Ser Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.43 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

January 28, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.43 crore in December 2020 up 25.04% from Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.36 crore in December 2020 up 76.93% from Rs. 17.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.88 crore in December 2020 up 28.2% from Rs. 49.05 crore in December 2019.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 47.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 26.86 in December 2019.

Close

A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 295.55 on January 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.83% returns over the last 6 months and 10.20% over the last 12 months.

A.K.Capital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations86.4366.3469.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations86.4366.3469.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.8412.3811.62
Depreciation1.701.711.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.063.640.27
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.426.968.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.5341.6546.38
Other Income0.650.070.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.1841.7247.16
Interest21.5419.3623.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.6422.3624.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax39.6422.3624.12
Tax8.026.006.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.6216.3617.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6216.3617.88
Minority Interest-0.26-0.14-0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.3616.2217.73
Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS47.5224.5726.86
Diluted EPS47.5224.5726.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS47.5224.5726.86
Diluted EPS47.5224.5726.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #A.K.Capital Ser #A.K.Capital Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jan 28, 2021 07:11 pm

