A Infra. Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore in March 2019 up 17.39% from Rs. 50.90 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019 up 15.57% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2019 up 21.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2018.
A Infra. shares closed at 30.70 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)
|
|A Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.75
|53.56
|50.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.75
|53.56
|50.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.84
|33.56
|20.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.46
|2.62
|1.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.62
|-8.88
|5.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.68
|4.68
|4.14
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.67
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.93
|18.80
|19.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|2.12
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|2.15
|0.38
|Interest
|1.94
|1.97
|2.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.37
|0.18
|-1.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.37
|0.18
|-1.90
|Tax
|0.55
|0.09
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.92
|0.09
|-2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.92
|0.09
|-2.27
|Equity Share Capital
|21.32
|21.32
|10.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.02
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.02
|-2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.02
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.02
|-2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited