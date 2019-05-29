A Infra. Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore in March 2019 up 17.39% from Rs. 50.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019 up 15.57% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2019 up 21.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2018.

A Infra. shares closed at 30.70 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)