A Infra. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore in June 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 88.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 up 2.8% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2021.

A Infra. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2021.

A Infra. shares closed at 18.55 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.29% over the last 12 months.