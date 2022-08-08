 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A Infra. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore in June 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 88.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 up 2.8% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2021.

A Infra. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2021.

A Infra. shares closed at 18.55 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.29% over the last 12 months.

A Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.37 80.49 88.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.37 80.49 88.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.67 39.32 32.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.02 5.47 1.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.81 -1.12 8.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.65 5.69 6.30
Depreciation 0.85 0.81 0.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.31 26.07 31.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.07 4.24 7.15
Other Income 0.36 0.46 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.43 4.70 7.22
Interest 2.22 1.82 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.20 2.88 5.27
Exceptional Items -- -0.09 --
P/L Before Tax 6.20 2.79 5.27
Tax 1.23 1.58 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.97 1.21 4.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.97 1.21 4.83
Equity Share Capital 21.32 21.32 21.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 0.28 1.13
Diluted EPS 1.16 0.28 1.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 0.28 1.13
Diluted EPS 1.16 0.28 1.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #A Infra. #A Infrastructure #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
