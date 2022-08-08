A Infra. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore in June 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 88.29 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 up 2.8% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2021.
A Infra. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2021.
A Infra. shares closed at 18.55 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.29% over the last 12 months.
|A Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.37
|80.49
|88.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.37
|80.49
|88.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.67
|39.32
|32.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.02
|5.47
|1.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.81
|-1.12
|8.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.65
|5.69
|6.30
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.81
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.31
|26.07
|31.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.07
|4.24
|7.15
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.46
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.43
|4.70
|7.22
|Interest
|2.22
|1.82
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.20
|2.88
|5.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.09
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.20
|2.79
|5.27
|Tax
|1.23
|1.58
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.97
|1.21
|4.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.97
|1.21
|4.83
|Equity Share Capital
|21.32
|21.32
|21.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.16
|0.28
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|1.16
|0.28
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.16
|0.28
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|1.16
|0.28
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited