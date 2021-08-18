A Infra. Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore in June 2021 up 12.25% from Rs. 78.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2021 up 20.26% from Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2021 up 11.16% from Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2020.

A Infra. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2020.

A Infra. shares closed at 33.45 on August 17, 2021 (BSE)