A Infra. Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

February 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore in December 2021 down 2.15% from Rs. 62.17 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2021 up 284.33% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021 down 39.38% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2020.
A Infra. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2020.
A Infra. shares closed at 35.90 on February 16, 2022 (BSE)
|A Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.83
|55.71
|62.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.83
|55.71
|62.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.52
|30.62
|28.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.98
|1.41
|2.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.98
|-6.42
|0.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.48
|6.82
|6.46
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.67
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.52
|20.71
|18.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.53
|1.90
|4.97
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.40
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.75
|2.31
|5.04
|Interest
|1.70
|1.87
|3.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.05
|0.43
|2.00
|Exceptional Items
|7.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.10
|0.43
|2.00
|Tax
|1.24
|0.94
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.86
|-0.51
|1.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.86
|-0.51
|1.79
|Equity Share Capital
|21.32
|21.32
|21.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|-0.12
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|-0.12
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|-0.12
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|-0.12
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited