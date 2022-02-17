A Infra. Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore in December 2021 down 2.15% from Rs. 62.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2021 up 284.33% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021 down 39.38% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2020.

A Infra. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2020.

A Infra. shares closed at 35.90 on February 16, 2022 (BSE)