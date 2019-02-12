A Infra. Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore in December 2018 up 17.13% from Rs. 45.72 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 36.83% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2018 down 1.05% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2017.
A Infra. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.
A Infra. shares closed at 30.70 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)
|
|A Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.56
|52.38
|45.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.56
|52.38
|45.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.56
|30.64
|22.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.62
|5.46
|1.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.88
|-15.59
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.68
|5.79
|5.11
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.67
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.80
|22.75
|13.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.12
|2.64
|2.19
|Other Income
|0.03
|4.93
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.15
|7.58
|2.20
|Interest
|1.97
|1.82
|2.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|5.76
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|5.76
|0.07
|Tax
|0.09
|0.58
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|5.18
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|5.18
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|21.32
|21.32
|10.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|1.22
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|1.22
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|1.22
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|1.22
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited