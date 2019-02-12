A Infra. Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore in December 2018 up 17.13% from Rs. 45.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 36.83% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2018 down 1.05% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2017.

A Infra. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

A Infra. shares closed at 30.70 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)