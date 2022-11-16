 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

A F Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 up 373.89% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 285.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2021.

A F Ent shares closed at 10.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -89.57% returns over the last 6 months and -75.33% over the last 12 months.

A F Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.70 2.09 1.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.70 2.09 1.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.23 2.19 -0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.04 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.15 1.22
Depreciation 0.19 0.22 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.07 1.73 0.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 -2.24 -1.02
Other Income 0.92 3.86 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.11 1.61 -1.01
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.09 1.61 -1.02
Exceptional Items -- 1.31 --
P/L Before Tax 1.09 2.92 -1.02
Tax -1.75 0.74 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.84 2.18 -1.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.84 2.18 -1.04
Equity Share Capital 12.91 12.91 10.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.20 1.69 -1.03
Diluted EPS 2.20 1.69 -0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.20 1.69 -1.03
Diluted EPS 2.20 1.69 -0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #A F Ent #A F Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am