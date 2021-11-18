A F Ent Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in September 2021 up 14.78% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021 up 49.67% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021 up 59.54% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2020.

A F Ent shares closed at 39.35 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 115.62% returns over the last 6 months and 282.41% over the last 12 months.