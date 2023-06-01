English
    A F Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore, up 3.22% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore in March 2023 up 3.22% from Rs. 19.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 down 418.03% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 176.62% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

    A F Ent shares closed at 12.94 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.51% returns over the last 6 months and -90.33% over the last 12 months.

    A F Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.361.0419.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.361.0419.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.460.737.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.00--8.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.010.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.150.15
    Depreciation0.640.180.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.110.901.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.74-0.910.29
    Other Income-0.451.051.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.180.141.65
    Interest0.170.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.350.141.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.350.141.65
    Tax1.750.030.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.100.111.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.100.111.29
    Equity Share Capital14.1114.1112.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.190.081.20
    Diluted EPS-2.250.061.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.190.081.20
    Diluted EPS-2.250.061.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #A F Ent #A F Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am