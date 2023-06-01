A F Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore, up 3.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore in March 2023 up 3.22% from Rs. 19.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 down 418.03% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 176.62% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.
A F Ent shares closed at 12.94 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.51% returns over the last 6 months and -90.33% over the last 12 months.
|A F Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.36
|1.04
|19.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.36
|1.04
|19.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.46
|0.73
|7.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.00
|--
|8.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.01
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.15
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.18
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.11
|0.90
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-0.91
|0.29
|Other Income
|-0.45
|1.05
|1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.18
|0.14
|1.65
|Interest
|0.17
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|0.14
|1.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.35
|0.14
|1.65
|Tax
|1.75
|0.03
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.10
|0.11
|1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.10
|0.11
|1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|14.11
|14.11
|12.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.08
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|0.06
|1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.08
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|0.06
|1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited