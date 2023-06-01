A F Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore, up 3.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore in March 2023 up 3.22% from Rs. 19.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 down 418.03% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 176.62% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

A F Ent shares closed at 12.94 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.51% returns over the last 6 months and -90.33% over the last 12 months.