A F Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore, up 27.96% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore in March 2022 up 27.96% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 down 13.98% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022 up 209.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.
A F Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2021.
A F Ent shares closed at 112.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 123.28% returns over the last 6 months and 561.95% over the last 12 months.
|A F Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.72
|1.40
|15.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.72
|1.40
|15.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.91
|0.45
|1.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.95
|--
|4.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|-0.57
|6.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.14
|-0.09
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.30
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.48
|0.39
|1.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.68
|1.73
|Other Income
|1.37
|0.16
|-1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.65
|0.84
|0.31
|Interest
|0.01
|0.11
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.65
|0.73
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.95
|P/L Before Tax
|1.65
|0.73
|2.22
|Tax
|0.36
|0.00
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.29
|0.73
|1.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.29
|0.73
|1.50
|Equity Share Capital
|12.91
|12.11
|9.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|0.62
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.08
|0.53
|2.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|0.62
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.08
|0.53
|2.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited