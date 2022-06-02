A F Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore, up 27.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore in March 2022 up 27.96% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 down 13.98% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022 up 209.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

A F Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2021.

A F Ent shares closed at 112.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 123.28% returns over the last 6 months and 561.95% over the last 12 months.