A F Ent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore, up 26270.63% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore in March 2021 up 26270.63% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021 up 302.44% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021 up 296.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.
A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2020.
A F Ent shares closed at 17.20 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.92% returns over the last 6 months
|A F Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.41
|1.55
|-0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.41
|1.55
|-0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.33
|0.15
|38.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.40
|1.69
|-39.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.52
|-0.75
|3.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.09
|0.38
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.36
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.18
|0.31
|2.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.73
|-0.59
|-6.06
|Other Income
|-1.42
|1.50
|4.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.91
|-1.33
|Interest
|0.04
|0.01
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.90
|-1.43
|Exceptional Items
|1.95
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.22
|0.90
|-1.43
|Tax
|0.72
|-0.25
|-0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.50
|1.15
|-0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.50
|1.15
|-0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|9.51
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.00
|2.87
|-1.85
|Diluted EPS
|2.00
|2.87
|-1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.00
|2.87
|-1.85
|Diluted EPS
|2.00
|2.87
|-1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited