MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

A F Ent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore, up 26270.63% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore in March 2021 up 26270.63% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021 up 302.44% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021 up 296.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2020.

Close

A F Ent shares closed at 17.20 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.92% returns over the last 6 months

A F Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.411.55-0.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.411.55-0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.330.1538.96
Purchase of Traded Goods4.401.69-39.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.52-0.753.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost-0.090.380.17
Depreciation0.340.361.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.180.312.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.73-0.59-6.06
Other Income-1.421.504.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.310.91-1.33
Interest0.040.010.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.270.90-1.43
Exceptional Items1.95----
P/L Before Tax2.220.90-1.43
Tax0.72-0.25-0.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.501.15-0.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.501.15-0.74
Equity Share Capital9.514.004.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.002.87-1.85
Diluted EPS2.002.87-1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.002.87-1.85
Diluted EPS2.002.87-1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #A F Ent #A F Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 01:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.