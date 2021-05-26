A F Ent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore, up 26270.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore in March 2021 up 26270.63% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021 up 302.44% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021 up 296.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2020.

A F Ent shares closed at 17.20 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.92% returns over the last 6 months