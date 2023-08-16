A F Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 43.7% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.17 20.36 2.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.17 20.36 2.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.92 4.46 2.19 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 15.00 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.01 0.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.12 0.87 0.15 Depreciation 0.28 0.64 0.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.80 1.11 1.73 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.93 -1.74 -2.24 Other Income 0.02 -0.45 3.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -2.18 1.61 Interest 0.04 0.17 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.95 -2.35 1.61 Exceptional Items 0.50 -- 1.31 P/L Before Tax -0.45 -2.35 2.92 Tax -- 1.75 0.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 -4.10 2.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 -4.10 2.18 Equity Share Capital 14.11 14.11 12.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.32 -2.19 1.69 Diluted EPS -0.24 -2.25 1.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.32 -2.19 1.69 Diluted EPS -0.24 -2.25 1.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited