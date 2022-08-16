A F Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in June 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 1233.09% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022 up 195.16% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.
A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.
A F Ent shares closed at 48.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.06% returns over the last 6 months and 90.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|A F Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.09
|19.72
|1.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.09
|19.72
|1.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.19
|7.91
|1.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|8.95
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.59
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.36
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.73
|1.48
|0.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|0.29
|-0.64
|Other Income
|3.86
|1.37
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.61
|1.65
|0.23
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.61
|1.65
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|1.31
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.92
|1.65
|0.22
|Tax
|0.74
|0.36
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.18
|1.29
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.18
|1.29
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|12.91
|12.91
|9.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.69
|1.20
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.69
|1.08
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.69
|1.20
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.69
|1.08
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited