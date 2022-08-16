A F Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in June 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 1233.09% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022 up 195.16% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

A F Ent shares closed at 48.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.06% returns over the last 6 months and 90.93% over the last 12 months.