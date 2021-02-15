A F Ent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 358.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in December 2020 up 358.8% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020 up 159.65% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020 up 162.87% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019.

A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2019.

A F Ent shares closed at 17.60 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.48% returns over the last 12 months.