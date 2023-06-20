English
    A F Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore, down 54.13% Y-o-Y

    June 20, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore in March 2023 down 54.13% from Rs. 44.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 down 214.83% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 161.69% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

    A F Ent shares closed at 11.09 on June 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.75% returns over the last 6 months and -91.31% over the last 12 months.

    A F Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.361.1444.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.361.1444.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.460.737.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.00--32.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.010.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.270.52
    Depreciation0.660.170.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.150.941.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.79-0.970.71
    Other Income-0.401.051.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.190.082.10
    Interest0.240.000.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.440.082.04
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax-2.440.082.04
    Tax-0.510.030.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.930.051.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.930.051.69
    Minority Interest-0.010.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.940.061.69
    Equity Share Capital14.1114.1112.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.460.041.56
    Diluted EPS-1.060.031.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.460.041.56
    Diluted EPS-1.060.031.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 20, 2023 02:00 pm