A F Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore, down 54.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore in March 2023 down 54.13% from Rs. 44.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 down 214.83% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 161.69% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

A F Ent shares closed at 11.09 on June 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.75% returns over the last 6 months and -91.31% over the last 12 months.