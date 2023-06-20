A F Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore, down 54.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore in March 2023 down 54.13% from Rs. 44.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 down 214.83% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 161.69% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.
A F Ent shares closed at 11.09 on June 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.75% returns over the last 6 months and -91.31% over the last 12 months.
|A F Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.36
|1.14
|44.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.36
|1.14
|44.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.46
|0.73
|7.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.00
|--
|32.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.01
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.27
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.17
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.15
|0.94
|1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.79
|-0.97
|0.71
|Other Income
|-0.40
|1.05
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|0.08
|2.10
|Interest
|0.24
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.44
|0.08
|2.04
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.44
|0.08
|2.04
|Tax
|-0.51
|0.03
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.93
|0.05
|1.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.93
|0.05
|1.69
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.94
|0.06
|1.69
|Equity Share Capital
|14.11
|14.11
|12.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|0.04
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|0.03
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|0.04
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|0.03
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited