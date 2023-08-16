A F Ent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 43.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 43.7% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 124.58% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 142.11% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2022.

A F Ent shares closed at 8.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -56.62% returns over the last 6 months and -85.49% over the last 12 months.