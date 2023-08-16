English
    A F Ent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 43.7% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 43.7% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 124.58% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 142.11% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2022.

    A F Ent shares closed at 8.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -56.62% returns over the last 6 months and -85.49% over the last 12 months.

    A F Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.1720.362.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.1720.362.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.924.462.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods--15.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.010.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.870.28
    Depreciation0.280.660.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.811.151.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-1.79-2.57
    Other Income0.02-0.403.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-2.191.29
    Interest0.040.240.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.96-2.441.29
    Exceptional Items0.500.001.31
    P/L Before Tax-0.46-2.442.59
    Tax---0.510.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.46-1.931.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.46-1.931.86
    Minority Interest---0.010.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.46-1.941.87
    Equity Share Capital14.1114.1112.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-1.461.44
    Diluted EPS-0.24-1.061.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-1.461.44
    Diluted EPS-0.24-1.061.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

