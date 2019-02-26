App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A Burmese cat may become the owner of Rs 1,400 crore property of Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion prodigy and German designer Karl Lagerfeld’s pet cat Choupette may inherit a major chunk of his wealth

Jagyaseni Biswas
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Jagyaseni Biswas

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was instrumental in keeping the contemporary appeal of Chanel alive and breathed a new lease of life into Fendi, breathed his last on February 19. While the world mourned the demise of the doyen of the fashion world, none could help but surmise about what the future holds for his equally famous fur ball.

There have been talks about his cat Choupette (meaning sweetheart) inheriting a large chunk of the property he left behind, $300 million (1,400 crore), to be precise.

Choupette resting on Karl Lagerfeld's shoulder (Image: Instagram)

According to an interview Lagerfeld gave to Numéro last year, he said that as per the will he wrote in 2015, the 8-year-old cat would be an heiress to his vast fortune.

The only catch here? Though Lagerfeld is German, he and his kitty were French citizens, and the law there prohibits pets from inheriting owners' wealth.

It is now being speculated that Lagerfeld may have then created a foundation, which would inherit the money, only to look after his cat. Or, he may have given Choupette up for foster care and transferred the amount to the concerned person.

However, regardless of what happens to the funds, Choupette, a celebrity in her own right with over 2 lakh followers on Instagram, earns a handsome amount from appearing in advertisements. She is the ambassador of French carmaker Opel, and had her own makeup line too.

Lagerfeld had once said: "She has her own little fortune, she is an heiress: If something happens to me, the person who will take care of it will not be in misery… She's a rich girl!"

Notably, this is not the first instance of animal inheritance stories raising eyebrows. Real estate tycoon Leona Helmsely passed away in 2007 leaving behind $12 million for her Maltese dog named Trouble. In 1991, German countess Carlotta Liebenstein left her dog Gunther $80 million. A more recent example would be that of Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson with a fortune of $97 million that she earned through participation in various ad campaigns with Diet Coke and Keds sneakers.

 
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Chanel #fashion and lifestyle #Karl Largerfeld

