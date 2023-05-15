English
    A-1 Acid Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore, down 36.86% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A-1 Acid are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore in March 2023 down 36.86% from Rs. 113.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 56.69% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2023 down 42.7% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

    A-1 Acid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2022.

    A-1 Acid shares closed at 359.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.16% returns over the last 6 months and 28.52% over the last 12 months.

    A-1 Acid
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.6279.03113.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.6279.03113.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods64.6771.08103.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.40-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.830.63
    Depreciation0.961.030.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.606.437.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.330.051.47
    Other Income2.960.802.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.630.863.68
    Interest0.470.540.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.160.323.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.160.323.34
    Tax0.090.130.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.070.192.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.070.192.48
    Equity Share Capital11.5011.5011.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.162.16
    Diluted EPS0.930.162.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.162.16
    Diluted EPS0.930.162.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 11:27 pm