A-1 Acid Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore, down 36.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore in March 2023 down 36.86% from Rs. 113.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 56.69% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2023 down 42.7% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

A-1 Acid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2022.

A-1 Acid shares closed at 359.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.16% returns over the last 6 months and 28.52% over the last 12 months.