A-1 Acid Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.97 crore, down 37.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.97 crore in June 2023 down 37.16% from Rs. 93.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 92.22% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 down 70.15% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022.

A-1 Acid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2022.

A-1 Acid shares closed at 370.30 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.72% returns over the last 6 months and 17.65% over the last 12 months.