    A-1 Acid Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.97 crore, down 37.16% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A-1 Acid are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.97 crore in June 2023 down 37.16% from Rs. 93.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 92.22% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 down 70.15% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022.

    A-1 Acid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2022.

    A-1 Acid shares closed at 370.30 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.72% returns over the last 6 months and 17.65% over the last 12 months.

    A-1 Acid
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.9771.6293.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.9771.6293.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.8064.6786.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.250.00-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.710.66
    Depreciation0.890.961.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.356.605.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.10-1.331.47
    Other Income1.612.962.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.511.633.64
    Interest0.220.470.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.291.163.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.291.163.17
    Tax0.110.090.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.181.072.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.181.072.34
    Equity Share Capital11.5011.5011.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.932.03
    Diluted EPS0.160.932.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.932.03
    Diluted EPS0.160.932.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #A-1 Acid #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

