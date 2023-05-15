A-1 Acid Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore, down 36.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A-1 Acid are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore in March 2023 down 36.86% from Rs. 113.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 56.69% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2023 down 38.52% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022.
A-1 Acid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2022.
A-1 Acid shares closed at 359.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.16% returns over the last 6 months and 28.52% over the last 12 months.
|A-1 Acid
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.62
|79.03
|113.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.62
|79.03
|113.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|64.67
|71.08
|103.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.40
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.83
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.96
|1.03
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.54
|6.43
|7.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|0.05
|1.47
|Other Income
|2.96
|0.81
|2.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.69
|0.86
|3.47
|Interest
|0.47
|0.54
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.22
|0.32
|3.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.22
|0.32
|3.13
|Tax
|0.09
|0.13
|0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.13
|0.19
|2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.13
|0.19
|2.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.07
|0.19
|2.48
|Equity Share Capital
|11.50
|11.50
|11.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|0.16
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|0.16
|2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|0.16
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|0.16
|2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited