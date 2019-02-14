8K Miles Soft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore, up 31.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore in December 2018 up 31.75% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 155.09% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2018 down 40.4% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2017.

8K Miles Soft shares closed at 115.95 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.52% returns over the last 6 months and -85.85% over the last 12 months.