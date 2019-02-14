8K Miles Soft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore, up 31.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 8K Miles Software Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore in December 2018 up 31.75% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 155.09% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2018 down 40.4% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2017.
8K Miles Soft shares closed at 115.95 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.52% returns over the last 6 months and -85.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|8K Miles Software Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.64
|16.40
|9.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.64
|16.40
|9.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.94
|4.66
|3.51
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.63
|7.80
|4.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.97
|3.85
|1.67
|Other Income
|-2.27
|5.24
|1.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.71
|9.09
|2.92
|Interest
|2.16
|2.97
|2.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|6.13
|0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|6.13
|0.85
|Tax
|-0.11
|1.75
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|4.37
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|4.37
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|15.26
|15.26
|15.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|1.44
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|1.44
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|1.44
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|1.44
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited