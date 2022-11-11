English
    7Seas Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, up 16479.08% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 7Seas Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 16479.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 336.12% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 362.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

    7Seas Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

    7Seas Tech shares closed at 21.20 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.

    7Seas Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.621.100.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.621.100.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.680.02
    Depreciation0.020.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.310.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.10-0.08
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.10-0.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.190.10-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.190.10-0.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.190.10-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.190.10-0.08
    Equity Share Capital15.1415.1411.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.06-0.07
    Diluted EPS0.130.06-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.06-0.07
    Diluted EPS0.130.06-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #7Seas Tech #7Seas Technologies #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 08:45 pm