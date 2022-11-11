7Seas Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, up 16479.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 16479.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 336.12% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 362.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

7Seas Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

7Seas Tech shares closed at 21.20 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.