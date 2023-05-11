7Seas Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 229.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 7Seas Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in March 2023 up 229.72% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 68.66% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
7Seas Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2022.
|7Seas Tech shares closed at 24.39 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.05% returns over the last 6 months and 27.70% over the last 12 months.
|7Seas Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.08
|1.71
|0.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.08
|1.71
|0.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.92
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.61
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.17
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.04
|--
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.17
|0.25
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.17
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.17
|0.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.17
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.17
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|15.14
|15.14
|15.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.11
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.11
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.11
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.11
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited