7Seas Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 12074.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2022 up 12074.07% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 88.88% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 89.63% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.

7Seas Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2021.

7Seas Tech shares closed at 20.10 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months