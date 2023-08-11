English
    7Seas Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, up 150.03% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 7Seas Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in June 2023 up 150.03% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 161.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 190.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    7Seas Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    7Seas Tech shares closed at 23.84 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.44% over the last 12 months.

    7Seas Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.751.081.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.751.081.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.790.630.68
    Depreciation0.070.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.640.390.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.040.10
    Other Income--0.040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.080.10
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.250.080.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.250.080.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.250.080.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.250.080.10
    Equity Share Capital15.1415.1415.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.050.06
    Diluted EPS0.170.050.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.050.06
    Diluted EPS0.170.050.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

