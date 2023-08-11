7Seas Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, up 150.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in June 2023 up 150.03% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 161.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 190.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

7Seas Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

7Seas Tech shares closed at 23.84 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.44% over the last 12 months.